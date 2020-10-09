A 38-year-old female employee of ‘NEXT’ apparel factory in Katunayake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Administrative Public Health Inspector (PHI) of the area said.

The patient is a mother of two from Rajapakshapura, Seeduwa. It has been not yet revealed how she had contracted the virus and she had been admitted to the Horana Hospital.

Arrangements have been made to conduct PCR tests on other employees at the factory who had maintained close contacts with the patient.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By T.K.G.Kapila)