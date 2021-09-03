Endangering democracy through imposition of emergency – Sajith

The real objective of the government imposing an emergency is to form a dictatorial administration leading to the burial of democracy, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

Government should reverse the gazette notification under which emergency was imposed and should activate the Consumer Security Bill

Mr. Premadasa said in a special statement that the imposing emergency will suppress people’s rights.

“Emergency will not bring in COVID vaccines, and it will not contain the pandemic. It will not bring down the prices of essential goods either. therefore the real objective of imposing emergency is to form a dictatorial administration,” he said,

“Government should reverse the gazette notification under which emergency was imposed and should activate the Consumer Security Bill and punish those who are hiding stocks of consumer goods,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)