Eradicate the leasing mafia – Sajith

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa has called for prompt measures to eradicate the leasing mafia in the country.

The final rites of the Chairman of the Self-Employed Professionals’ National Three-Wheeler Federation, Sunil Jayawardena, who was assassinated, will be performed at the Kesbewa Public Cemetery today.

Speaking to media after paying his respects to Sunil Jayawardene, the former Leader of the Opposition requested the government to legalize leasing concessions granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also called for stern legal action to be taken promptly against those responsible for the murder of Sunil Jayawardena.

(Source: News Radio)