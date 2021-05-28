Essential service employees should possess verification letter, service ID

Police say it is mandatory for all individuals engaged in providing essential services to be in possession of a letter validated by the respective head of the institution or an online document, at all times.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said only those with a valid document could leave their residence.

DIG Ajith Rohana said in addition to the official identity card, any individual leaving their home must be in possession of a letter signed by the respective head of institution stating that the person is required to be at office or outdoors to carryout essential duties.

Meanwhile, the validity period of the permits given to mobile vendors to distribute essential good during the imposition of travel restrictions has been extended to the 7th of June.

(Courtesy: News Radio)