The European Union had assured that it would continue with the GSP+ tax concessions to Sri Lanka until 2023, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said today.

During a meeting with the Minister and delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Chargé d’affaires Thorsten Bargfrede had informed that although it was decided to continue the tax relief, there was no change in the observation process.

The delegation said that the GSP + tax concessions were largely attributed to the country’s apparel sector.

At least 60% of apparel exports to EU countries.

Thorsten Bargfrede said that investors from EU countries were willing to invest in Sri Lanka.

He also requested the Minister to recommence flights of the SriLankan Airlines to the EU countries.

Minister Ranatunga said that he was already paying attention to the issue.

(Source: Daily Mirror)