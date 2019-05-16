The European Union has expressed concern over the recent incidents of communal violence that occurred following the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Issuing a joint statement in agreement with the Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Romania and the UK High Commission, as well as the Embassies of Norway and Switzerland, the EU welcomed the arrests made in connection with the violence.

The Delegation furthermore called on the Government to ensure the rule of law is upheld and applied equally to all instigators and perpetrators of communal violence.

The statement noted as many European countries have experienced terror attacks and hate crimes in recent years, the toll it takes on communities and the possible long-term repercussions such incidents could have on a country’s social fabric is understandable.

The Delegation stressed therefore clear leadership as well as the wholesale rejection of hate and violence are of paramount importance and encouraged the Government to take all appropriate measures to protect and uphold the public’s safety and rights.

The European delegation also called on political, religious and other community leaders to continue to speak out against violence and all those inciting unrest and distrust and to promote understanding and harmony between communities.

The statement meanwhile emphasised on the responsibility of media institutions and the country’s citizens in ensuring that misinformation that could lead to more incidents of violence does not spread.

(Source: News Radio)