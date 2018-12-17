The Delegation of the European Union today welcomed the peaceful and democratic resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka in accordance with the constitution.

The EU issuing a statement together with EU Ambassadors and the Norwegian Ambassador resident in Colombo, said “As steady friends of Sri Lanka, we welcome the peaceful and democratic resolution of the political crisis in accordance with the constitution. We commend the resilience of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and will continue to support its efforts towards national reconciliation and prosperity for all”.