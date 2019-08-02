President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday that even US President Donald Trump is re-imposing the death penalty to execute those convicted of rape and child abuse.

He said this at an event held at the Bandarawela Town Hall where he handed over the Aktha Pathra to the Ven. Galgodagama Sobhitha Nayaka Thera.

The President highlighted the importance of implementing the death penalty to prevent the proliferation of narcotics and said the US President Trump was implementing the death penalty after a period of 16 years.

“The biggest issue for the US is child abuse and drugs. The US is the powerhouse of the world. The US which is rich in wealth, power and high technology had to re-implement the death penalty. I think it was carried out recently,” he said.

The President said Sri Lanka was a Buddhist country where people are usually religious.

“We follow and listen to Buddhist preaching throughout the day. With foreign conspiracies, comes moral deterioration into the country. Therefore, we should strengthen temples, the Sangha and Pirivenas,” the President said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)