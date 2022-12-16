Everyone should unite to make food security program a success – President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that hunger has no party or colour and that everyone should come together to make the food security program a success in order to face the future food shortage as a strong country.

The President further emphasized that everyone should forget their differences and dedicate themselves to rebuilding the country’s economy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated this while joining the Badulla District program of the multi-sector joint mechanism for empowering rural economic revival centres to ensure food security and nutrition, Wednesday (December 15).

Speaking further President Ranil Wickremesinghe said,

“I would like to thank everyone for their comments on the functioning of the Food Security Program in the Badulla District. We started the food security program at a time when there was a shortage of fertilizer and fuel in the country and at a time when no country wanted to give us loans.

In the year 2023, there is a possibility of a food shortage. We started the food security program to deal with that. I suggest that a review of the implementation of this program be done again in each divisional secretariat. Here you can get new data. Accordingly, we are proceeding with the food security program in a formal manner. This program will not end after 2023. We will continue to do so. Local councils have representatives from each political party. But we all have to implement this program together.

Somehow, we have been able to provide the fertilizer needed by the farmers. With the success of the Maha season, we will have a surplus of rice in the future. We have identified problems such as insufficient storage facilities. We are also working to solve those problems. At the same time, we have taken measures to control the price of paddy.

The tourism industry can be developed in the Badulla District. Accordingly, we are preparing the necessary program to develop Tourism in the Badulla District.

(President’s Media)