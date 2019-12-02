Ex-president Sirisena says he cannot be written off
Posted in Local News
Former President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday said his political career was not over yet and he would be ‘reborn’ in politics.
Sirisena said he would continue to be in active politics for years to come.
Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at the Pulathisi Buddhi Mandapa in Polonnaruwa, the former President said that some people thought that since he was no longer the President his political career was also over. “But they are wrong. I will serve the people and my country till I die. No one can prevent me doing so.’
(Source: The Island – By Karunaratne Gamage)
You were written off five years ago. R I P
you were further written off when you pardon a prisoner without following proper proceedures which may be a contempt of Court