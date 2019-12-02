Former President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday said his political career was not over yet and he would be ‘reborn’ in politics.

Sirisena said he would continue to be in active politics for years to come.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at the Pulathisi Buddhi Mandapa in Polonnaruwa, the former President said that some people thought that since he was no longer the President his political career was also over. “But they are wrong. I will serve the people and my country till I die. No one can prevent me doing so.’

(Source: The Island – By Karunaratne Gamage)