Former Customs Director General Jagath Premalal Wijeweera and former Customs Assistant Director General Tharaka Seneviratne were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dassanayaka directed on last Friday (20) the Police to arrest the two officials and produce them in court.

They are accused of breaching the sacred trust by distributing gold belonging to the Sri Lanka Customs to build a golden Samadhi statue weighing 8 kgs in order to deposit inside the Sandahiru Seya currently under construction in Anuradhapura.

The FCID also earlier submitted a report on this incident to Court mentioning that the Attorney General advised that the two suspects be arrested and produced in Court.

(Source: Daily Mirror)