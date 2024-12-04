Excise Department suspends W.M. Mendis liquor license over Rs. 5.7 Billion tax arrears
December 4, 2024
The Excise Department of Sri Lanka has announced that the liquor manufacturing license of W.M. Mendis & Company Limited will be suspended starting tomorrow, December 5, 2024, due to the company’s failure to pay Rs. 5.7 billion in excise taxes and surcharges.
This decision is in line with the provisions of the Excise Ordinance Act, as confirmed by the Commissioner General of Excise.
The suspension will halt the liquor production process from December 5, 2024, and if the company continues to neglect its tax payments, the Excise Department will take further action by not renewing any other licenses issued to the company after December 31, 2024.
No worries; only the rich drink Mendis.
Kassippu is our saviour.
It begs the question, Why Didn’t the Excise Department take action years earlier re the unpaid taxes ??? Political corruption ?? If so, the Excise Department should name the politicians forthwith, or explain the cause of their inaction.