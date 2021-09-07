Experts urge those who recover from COVID to avoid strenuous work for a few weeks

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been advised not to over-exert and do strenuous exercises They just need to be careful for a few weeks before they can return back to their normal lives,” medical experts said A significant proportion of adults who had been infected with the Alpha or Delta variant of COVID-19 and have recovered, could face symptoms of ‘long COVID’

Medical experts yesterday urged all those who had recovered from any variant of the COVID-19, not to over-exert or do strenuous exercises for a few weeks to avoid any complications.

Experts said that a significant proportion of adults who had been infected with the Alpha or Delta variant of COVID-19 and have recovered, could face symptoms of ‘long COVID’ which includes unusual tiredness, difficulty in concentration, aches, and pains all over the body, especially the joints, and lack of motivation. Experts further said that some patients could also face depression due to society’s behavior as the COVID virus was still a stigma in Sri Lanka.

The symptoms of ‘long COVID’ could continue for 3 to 5 weeks, health experts said.

Those patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 have been advised not to over-exert and do strenuous exercises. While complete bed rest was not recommended due to blood clotting fears, doctors have urged patients not to ‘overdo things’ for a few weeks.

“Usually when patients recover from serious COVID-19, their lungs tend to become stiff and the air exchange is then impaired. They just need to be careful for a few weeks before they can return back to their normal strenuous lives,” medical experts said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Jamila Husain)