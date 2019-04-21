At least 190 persons have been reported dead and nearly 460 injured in all six explosions were reported this morning at three churches in Kochchikade, Katana, and Batticaloa and three five-star hotels in Colombo, police said.

Explosions were reported at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena and St.Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana.

Explosions were also reported at three five-star hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in Colombo.

Police said another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.

Nine foreigners were among the dead, the officials said.

Death toll

National Hospital: 46 dead, 259 injured

Kalubowila Hospital: 17 injured

Negombo Hospital: 74 Dead, 113 injured

Katana Church: 31 Dead

Ragama Hospital: 7 Dead, 30 injured

Batticaloa: 27 dead, 80 injured

Dematagoda: 3 dead















