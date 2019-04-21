Apr 21 2019 April 21, 2019 April 21, 2019 2Comments by Administrator

190 killed in Explosions at Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya, Batticaloa and Colombo

Explosion at Katana Katuwapitiya church

At least 190 persons have been reported dead and nearly 460 injured in all six explosions were reported this morning at three churches in Kochchikade, Katana, and Batticaloa and three five-star hotels in Colombo, police said.

Explosions were reported at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena and St.Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana.

Explosions were also reported at three five-star hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in Colombo.

Police said another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.

Nine foreigners were among the dead, the officials said.

Death toll

National Hospital: 46 dead, 259 injured
Kalubowila Hospital: 17 injured
Negombo Hospital: 74 Dead, 113 injured
Katana Church: 31 Dead
Ragama Hospital: 7 Dead, 30 injured
Batticaloa: 27 dead, 80 injured
Dematagoda: 3 dead

