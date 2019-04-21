190 killed in Explosions at Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya, Batticaloa and Colombo
At least 190 persons have been reported dead and nearly 460 injured in all six explosions were reported this morning at three churches in Kochchikade, Katana, and Batticaloa and three five-star hotels in Colombo, police said.
Explosions were reported at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena and St.Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana.
Explosions were also reported at three five-star hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in Colombo.
Police said another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.
Nine foreigners were among the dead, the officials said.
Death toll
National Hospital: 46 dead, 259 injured
Kalubowila Hospital: 17 injured
Negombo Hospital: 74 Dead, 113 injured
Katana Church: 31 Dead
Ragama Hospital: 7 Dead, 30 injured
Batticaloa: 27 dead, 80 injured
Dematagoda: 3 dead
This appears to be economic terrorism.
The Catholic Churches were tagetted to hurt the Western Nations.
The hotels were targetted to discourage tourists who are providing a growing source of revenue.
The Govt appears to be clueless on how to deal with the situation.
I have seen a visibly shaken Mahinda Rajapaksa visiting sites while current leaders are holidaying in Singapore and Bentota.
While all this happening where was the God. The answer is there is no God.