A buried cache of explosives belonging to suicide bombers at Sainthamaruthu have been recovered from the Kattankudy beach, Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held today (10) at the Media Center for National Security.

Meanwhile, a person named Buhari Mohammed, resident at Galvihara Road in Dehiwela who had had contact with the bombers was taken into custody by the Police yesterday (09).

The Police Media Spokesman further said that cash of Rs. 8.3 million and gold items weighing 97 sovereigns were found from the office at his private place of work located on T. B. Jayah Mawatha in Colombo.