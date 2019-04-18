The Road Development Authority states Sri Lankan expressways generated an income of Rs. 320 million during the last 12 days.

Director of the Expressway Operations Maintenance and Management Division, S. Opanayake pointed out that this year’s earnings from the expressway tolls had spiked 8% in comparison to the previous year (2018).

During the festive season, over 1.2 million vehicles used expressways across the country. 110,000 vehicles used the expressway on the 11th of April generating a revenue of Rs 30 million. On the 15th of April over 45 000 vehicles used the Southern Expressway and generated a revenue of Rs 25 million.

(Source: News 1st)