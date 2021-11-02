Failure to curb racism: Gnanasara Thera blames Governments past and present

Chairman of the ‘One Country, One Law’ Presidential Task Force, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, criticised the former and current Governments for failing to pass legislation to stem the rise in racism and put an end to the ethnic conflict.

He claimed no administration since Independence has been able to enact a proper law to combat racial notions that cause tension among the people. He went on to say that one of the key causes of racial resentment is the current school system. Using the school system as an example, he said a Muslim child cannot be enrolled in a prestigious Buddhist schools in Colombo, such as Ananda or Nalanda Colleges and a Buddhist child cannot enrol in Zahira College, even if he lives nearby.

“This must be stopped. As a result of this, children begin to despise other religions, which lead to massive confrontations that end in disasters. Therefore, the governments that were in power and still are in power must accept responsibility for the failure to manage racism thus far,” he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)