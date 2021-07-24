Failure to follow health guidelines could lead to new COVID clusters

Sri Lanka’s health authorities have warned that new COVID-19 clusters could emerge if wedding ceremonies and other events are conducted in violation of the COVID-19 health guidelines.

People must act very responsibly, taking into account the spread of the DELTA variant in the country, Deputy Director-General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath, the Deputy Director-General of Public Health Services said on Saturday (Jul. 24).

Whilst pointing out that by conducting weddings in adherence to the respective guidelines, the creation of new clusters could be minimized, Dr. Herath emphasized that this does not mean the risk of emergence of new COVID-19 clusters is entirely eliminated.

Thereby, Dr. Herath stressed that it is crucial to follow health guidelines such as the maximum number of guests permitted to attend weddings so as to maintain the necessary social distances and hold these functions with the minimum number of attendees.

