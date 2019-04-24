Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratna said that despite the international intelligence services having informed the country’s security network of possible terror attacks, targeting Christian, Catholic Churches and five-star hotels before 21 April and 10 minutes even before the attacks, failure to take preventive measures by those concerned, had been a grave mistake.

The Minister said that other than the Prime Ministerial Security Division and the President’s Security Division, all other security divisions had been alerted of the attacks.

Dr. Senaratna has said that after having heard of the attacks, the Premier had convened the National Security Council (NSC) for a discussion, but not a single member had attended the meeting.

The Minister also said that, “We are currently probing whether there had been any lapses in our security network. Some are saying that there were no such shortcomings in this network in the past. But, I make it bold to say that there were such errors even at that time. But, now we are on the alert 365 days of the year.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nuwan Hettiarachchi)