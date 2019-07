A 45-year-old father and 11-year-old daughter died today (15) after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a train in Veyangoda.

The accident was reported around 6.45 this morning when the motorbike they were travelling on collided with the Colombo bound Kankesanturai train on the Wadurawa level crossing.

Further investigations are being carried out by Veyangoda Police.