FBI assisted CID in analysing evidence: US official
A top US government official said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assisted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka in the analysis of evidence and phone details in connection with the serial bombings on Easter Sunday.
The official told a select group of journalists that the FBI, in the aftermath of the attack, extended its assistance to the CID to pursue evidence regarding suspects arrested in connection with the attack. The assistance was provided at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka.
Asked for his views about Sri Lanka’s defence cooperation agreement, he declined to comment on it without seeing the content.
Responding to a query whether the United States would be alright with Sri Lanka getting facial recognition equipment from China, he said the use of such equipment in combatting terrorism had to be reconciled with fundamental rights of individuals.
Commenting on the proposed Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), he said that it was to facilitate the U.S. military personnel and civilians visiting Sri Lanka and other logistical services for them.
Responding to the allegation that they would enjoy legal immunity in Sri Lanka, he said such personnel would be held accountable under the US military judicial system.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)
That is terrible news.
US interference in internal affairs of sovereign Siri Lanka.
Ven Gnanasara, Ven Rathana Thera nd Wimal Weerawansa should go into fast-to-death in Galle Face Green without any delay.
If they fail, Americans will be in Araligaha Mandiraya next week after Pompeo’s visit.
Of course, of course,
Siri Lanka’s Intelligence and CID and FCID have not been able to identify Lasantha Wickrematunge’s and Ekneligoda’s and Keith Noyahr’s killers even after 10 years.
The entire population of Siri Lanka know who caused these murders but the dumb-heads in CID are busy buying luxury flats in high rise buildings with illegal earnings.
If the US failed to assist the CID, the identity of Moslem terrorists will never be found.
Who is the Law and Order Minister of this country?
He should be sacked, forthwith.