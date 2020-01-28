UNP MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, on Sunday, identified flaws in the fund allocation under the previous government as one of the major reasons for the defeat of its presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa.

Citing examples, he said the North East had been given Rs. 63 billion whereas the Gampaha District with a population of 1.8 million had got hardly anything.

Speaking, at an event, where UNP Deputy leader Sajith Premadasa met the UNP local authorities and provincial council members and supporters at the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Colombo, the former Army Chief said that the money allocated for the development of Digawapiya, should have been used at least to develop 10 temples and that would have strengthened the UNP vote base further.

He said that billions had been allocated to the Polonnaruwa District.

Fonseka admitted that the bond scams had ruined the UNP’s chances of winning the presidential election.

He also said the UNP should not continue to harbour crooks within its ranks.

