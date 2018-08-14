The Joint Opposition says that it deplores the monthly transport allowance of Rs 200,000 given to 55 selected MPs.

Joint Opposition MP Gamini Lokuge had addressed the Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms on May 28, requesting for information regarding a group of selected MPs, who are allegedly given a monthly allowance of Rs 200,000 or more, apart from their salaries and other allowances.

Accordingly, in a response letter, the Secretary of the Ministry informed MP Gamini Lokuge on June 20, that the said transport allowance is given for the MPs who are assigned to monitor development projects of the government.

He has also issued the list of MPs selected for the transport allowance in accordance with a Cabinet decision taken on June 21, 2016.

The list includes MPs from UNP and UPFA who represent the government, and several other MPs who had withdrawn from the government and are currently in the Opposition.

Land and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Gayantha Karunatileka, responding to a query pertaining to this, asked to raise questions to the Additional Secretary of the Ministry regarding the issue.

