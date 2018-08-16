Fifty persons have been arrested in connection with recent gang fights in Jaffna, stated the Jaffna Police.

The arrests have been made by the special search operations carried out in Jaffna, Manipay, Kopay, Chunnakam areas since August 1st, said the Jaffna Police.

The arrested are linked to violent activities in Jaffna such as gang conflicts, threatening of civilians, and robberies.

The number of violent activities in Jaffna had risen recently due to gangs such as Ava, Danu-rock and Victor.

Therefore, special operations were conducted by the police by cancelling off all leave of police officers in Jaffna, Manipay, Kopay, Chunnakam areas.

(Source: Ada Derana)