The final vote on the Draft Bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be taken up today (22) evening following two days of debate.

The Bill seeks to do away with the 19th Amendment except for a few Clauses. The Government will bring more amendments to the Bill at the Third Reading. The first day of the debate on the 20th Amendment was held yesterday in Parliament from 10.00 a.m. until 7.30 p.m.

The second day of the debate on the Amendment will take place from 10.00 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. today (22). Following the debate, a Third Reading of the Bill shall take place at 7. 30 p.m. and a division will be then taken at the end of the Third Reading.

The oral questions round was canceled for both days.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen MARASINGHE, Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawaarachchi)