No final decision was taken on the ‘Budget 2019’ vote during the UPFA group meeting presided by President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Parliamentary complex yesterday.

UPFA MP Dayasiri Jayasekara told the media after the meeting that the SLFP group headed by President Sirisena would meet separately today to take a decision. He said they would meet the SLPP after their decision.

UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the SLPP should vote against the Budget and the President during the Opposition Group meeting had stressed the need to build a broad coalition soon after the May Day rally in preparation for the next presidential election. He said Opposition Leader Rajapaksa was also of the same opinion.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)