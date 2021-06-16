Finance Ministry approves online sale of liquor

The Ministry of Finance has reportedly approved for the public to purchase liquor through an online procedure, Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe stated.

However, this decision will only be implemented with the approval of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The Excise Department said requests have been received from various quarters to facilitate the purchase of alcohol online, adding relevant recommendations and observations were then submitted to the Finance Ministry.

The Department added if approval is granted, it will be implemented on a conditional-basis.