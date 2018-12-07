Leader of United National Party and former Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has in writing informed UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake that he will be appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Party and the Minister of Finance in a future Government.

Earlier too, Ravi Karunanayake served as a Deputy Leader of UNP and the Minister of Finance as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He resigned from his Cabinet Minister portfolio and was away from active politics within the Party. He is currently working closely with the leadership of UNP and has again entered into active politics for the sake of the Party’s future.

(Source: Ceylon Today)