The United National Party (UNP) has appointed a four-member committee to analyse social surveys and opinion polls on who is most suited to be the Party’s Presidential Candidate and who can ensure victory for the Party.

This committee is supposed to analyse reports which were presented during recent discussions between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNP Deputy Leader and Minister Sajith Premadasa on choosing a Presidential candidate for the upcoming Election.

Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and Adviser to the Premier Dinesh Weerakkody will represent the Premier’s side while Ministers Kabir Hashim and Malik Samarawickrama represent Premadasa’s side on the committee.

They will present their findings at the next meeting between Wickremesinghe and Premadasa.

