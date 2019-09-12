Fire erupts in Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court record room
Posted in Local News
A fire broke out in the record room of the Kekirawa Magistarte’s court this afternoon, police said.
They said fire fighting trucks had been deployed to the location where the fire was erupted.
Several police units have been deployed to the scene to control traffic on the road near the court as well as for the investigations.
The Government Analyst is also slated to arrive at the scene of the fire.
Police are carrying out further investigation into the incident.