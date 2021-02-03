Fire reported at factory in the Katunayake Free Trade Zone

A fire has broken out at a laboratory of a waste management factory at the Katunayake Free Trade Zone at around 4:45 this morning.

Police said four fire trucks have been deployed to douse the fire while the Sri Lanka Army and the Sri Lanka Navy together with the Board of Investment fire brigade units are also assisting in dousing the fire.

Also a helicopter belonging to Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is engaged in a joint effort to douse flames.