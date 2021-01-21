First commercial flight arrived in Sri Lanka after reopening airports
Posted in Local News
The first commercial flight arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning from the Muscat International Airport after reopening of the airport which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly an Oman Air flight carrying 50 Sri Lankans from Muscat, landed at the BIA at 7.40 a.m.
They were sent to a quarantine centre operated by the Sri Lanka Army.
Passengers can now book flights at normal rates as commercial flights have resumed to Sri Lanka.
