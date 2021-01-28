First consignment of COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Sri Lanka

The Air Indian flight (AI- 281) carrying the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines gifted by the Indian government has reached Sri Lanka today (January 28).

A special flight chartered by Air India touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 500,000 vials of doses packed in tailor-made boxes for the purpose.

Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India. This has been approved for emergency use by Government of Sri Lanka.