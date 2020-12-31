Five inmates from Negombo Prison who tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at the Gallella Treatment Centre in Polonnaruwa have escaped this morning, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the inmates have been remanded at the Negombo Prison and transferred to the treatment centre after they contracted COVID-19.

The escaped inmates are aged 22, 23, 26, 32, and 52 years and are drug addicts and a special operation has been launched in the Gallella and Polonnaruwa areas by the police and security forces to locate them., Police Spokesperson said.