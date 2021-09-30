Five persons arrested with sharp weapons

Five individuals who were in possession of sharp weapons have been arrested by the officers of the Colombo Crimes Division.

The arrested suspects are aged 21, 22 and 24 years.

The suspects were apprehended with two swords, four knives during the raid.

The arrests were made in the area of Attanagalle, according to the police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

They are due to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (30).