Five police areas, 3 Grama Niladhari divisions isolated

More areas in Matale, Kurunegala and Monaragala districts have been placed under isolation orders with immediate effect, the Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced.

Thereby, the following areas will be isolated under further notice:

Matale District:

Dambulla police area

Galewela police area

Matale police area

Naula police area

Kurunegala District:

Pannala police area

Udubaddawa Grama Niladhari Division

Galamuna Grama Niladhari Division

Monaragala District:

Helamulla Grama Niladhari Division