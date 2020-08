Jaffna police arrested five for possession of heroin in the Kokuvil and Ilavali area yesterday.

The suspects were arrested with 67 grams and 519 milligrams of heroin.

Police said the suspects were 21, 26, 27, and 38 years old.

The five suspects are to be produced in Jaffna Magistrate courts.

Investigations are continuing.

(Source: Daily News)