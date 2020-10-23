Five villages in Walallawita Divisional Secretariat of Kalutara District have been declared as isolated areas as an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, says Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Thereby, Gulavita North, Gulavita South, Wedawatte, Magurumaswila and Makalandawa villages will remain isolated until further notice.

Meanwhile, quarantine curfew was imposed in Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama ares until 5.00 am on Monday (26).