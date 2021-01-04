Fixed price for Ten Essential items from February – Bandula

The Ministry of Trade stated that steps would be taken to provide 10 essential food items to consumers at a fixed price from February.

Minister of Trade, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said the food items would be distributed through the Sathosa and Co-operative shops. Ten essential food items such as rice, flour, sugar, dhal, canned fish, sprats, onions, potatoes, eggs and chicken would be provided at a fixed price.

Dr. Gunawardena also said measures would be taken to obtain high quality goods from local manufacturers and will provide them to consumers for six months from February to June at a fixed price.

Speaking to the Media in Anuradhapura on 2 January, he also said a complaint had been lodged with the CID to conduct an investigation regarding fraud at the Lanka Sathosa.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Buddhika Samaraweera)