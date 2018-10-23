A Sri Lankan passenger has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle out foreign currency notes valued at over Rs 6.4 million.

The 52-year-old from Nugegoda was preparing to leave for Singapore at 1.25pm yesterday (22) when he was apprehended by Customs officers at the departure lounge.

Customs officers discovered currency notes including 35,015 US Dollars, 319 Singapore Dollars, 1,100 Euros and 25,000 Sri Lankan Rupees concealed inside a Hard Disk Drive casing.

The foreign currency is valued at Rs 6,413,273 in total.

(Source: Ada Derana)




