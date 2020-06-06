Foreign tourists must stay in Sri Lanka for 05 nights

It has been made mandatory that all foreign tourists arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas must stay in the island for a minimum of 5 nights from the 1st of August onwards.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority stated that it is also compulsory to submit a PCR test report conducted at least 72 hours before arriving in the country, while another PCR test will be conducted upon arrival at the airport.

The SLTDA noted that foreign arrivals must remain at a star rated hotel in Colombo or Negombo for one day, until the results of their PCR tests are released.

A statement issued in this regard noted that unless foreign tourists clearly manifest signs of illness, they will not be subject to quarantine procedure from the 1st of August onward.

However all foreign arrivals who intend to remain in Sri Lanka for 10 or more days, will be required to undergo 03 mandatory PCR tests during their stay.

The SLTDA stated that the Katunayake, Ratmalana and Mattala airports, as well as all tourist attractions will be open from 1st August.

(Source: News Radio)