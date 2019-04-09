The spokesman of former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa told our news team that no notice is received as yet with regard to the lawsuit said to have been filed in a US Court.

In addition, Gotabhaya’s spokesman, Milinda Rajapaksa said that there is no truth in the photograph which is in circulation on social media depicting Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is receiving the notice.

The photograph has been released by South Africa based international Truth and Justice Project.

Media reported yesterday that Action has been filed against the former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa at two US courts.

It was reported that daughter of slain journalist, Lasantha Wickramatunga has filed a Case against former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in a Court of the United States.

In her lawsuit, Wickramatunga’s daughter has accused that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had issued instructions to murder her father.

When our news team contacted slain journalist’s brother, Lal Wickramatunga to comment on this matter, he said that he cannot confirm the story.

Another case has been filed against former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in a US court.

South Africa based International Truth and Justice Project has filed this lawsuit in connection with torturing a person in 2007.

In a communiqué, the institution says that the relevant summons was handed over to the former defence secretary in the United States of America.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who is currently visiting the United States has had discussions with several Sri Lankan expatriate scholars in the US over the current political and economic situation in the island.

The spokesman, Milinda Rajapaksa further said that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is expected back in the country on April 12th.

(Source: Hiru News)