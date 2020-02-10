Former President Maithripala Sirisena is set to re-enter active politics through the upcoming general election. SLFP media spokesperson Weerakumara Dissanayake noted that the 1 term president will return to his constituency of Polonnaruwa to seek re-election at the upcoming general election.

Dissanayake noted that the SLFP has commenced it’s election organizing activities already and added that discussions on forming a broad alliance together with the SLPP and other constituent parties.

He added that the SLFP would function in accordance with the two agreements signed prior to the Presidential election, one with the SLFP and one with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, adding that they would not bow down to external pressure.

(Source: News 1st)