Former Sri Lanka cricketer Avishka Gunawardene appointed Afghanistan team’s batting coach

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and Sri Lanka A coach Avishka Gunawardene has been appointed batting coach of Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced. The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed the development on its official Twitter handle.

“Former @OfficialSLC batsman and coach, Avishka Gunawardene has been appointed as Afghanistan National Team’s batting coach,” the Afghanistan board tweeted.

In an international career spanning almost a decade, Gunawardene represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 ODIs.

While he scored only 181 runs in Test cricket, Gunawardene made 1708 runs in the ODI format with a century.

The International Cricket Council in May said an independent tribunal cleared Gunawardene of two corruption charges, which allowed him to take part in cricket-related activities.

Afghanistan is next scheduled to play 3 ODIs against Pakistan in Sri Lanka next month.

Taliban fighters who took over Afghanistan on Monday had announced that cricket can continue as it was before.

Earlier, former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait was appointed Afghanistan national team’s bowling coach.

(India Today)