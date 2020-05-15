Four arrested with 226kg of heroin in Ragama

Four suspects have been arrested while in possession of 225kg 969g of heroin during a raid in Welisara, Ragama by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).

Police said the raid was conducted following a tip off.

Two vehicles used by the suspects to transport the heroin haul have been taken into custody by the police.

The arrested suspects, age between 24 and 55, were identified as residents of Welisara and Homagama.

The Police said the suspects would be produced in the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The PNB officers are probing the incident further.