Four arrested with drugs worth over Rs. 600 million

A special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy in the seas off Negombo led to the arrest of 04 suspects with over 100kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and 80kg of Hashish worth over Rs 600 million.

A multiday fishing trawler which used to transfer the narcotic substances was also seized.

The narcotic substance had been concealed in 09 sacks, as plastic containers and small packets, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The coordinated operation was carried out with the assistance of intelligence services and Police Narcotic Bureau. The operation was also assisted by Sri Lanka Air Force.

The suspects held during the operation were identified as residents of the Thoduwawa area in Chilaw.

The entire operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines and the suspects, drugs and multiday fishing trawler held during this operation were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for onward legal action, the Navy said.