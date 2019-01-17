Four persons in possession of 100kg of explosives and 100 detonators have been arrested in Wanathawilluwa area in Puttalam.

The arrest has been made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police said the the explosives, detonators and several other equipment, which were buried, were recovered at a land on Wednesday.

The CID also recovered 20 liters of nitrate acid, wire codes, two fire arms, a stock of ammunitions, a computer, a camera and a stock of dry food.