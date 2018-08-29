Five Brigadiers of the Sri Lanka Army had been promoted to the rank of Major General while 25 Lieutenant Colonels had been promoted to the rank of Colonel by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Army Spokesman Sumith Atapattu said four Brigadiers among the five, D.J.I.P. Gamage, H.R Wickremasinghe, J.R. Ambemohotti and W.H.M. Manatunga had sustained serious injuries during the war and are either paralysed or disabled.

They were promoted to the Major General rank with effect from August 16 while Brigadier D.A.P.N. Dematanpitiya was promoted to the Major General rank with effect from August 18.

The Lieutenant Colonels were promoted to the rank of Colonel with effect from June 20.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)