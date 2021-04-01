Four including suspect who uploaded Zahran’s pledge-taking video arrested

Four individuals have been arrested for spreading extremist propaganda and the ideologies of Zahran Hashim through social media, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday (March 31) by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

The TID initially apprehended two persons on Wednesday. One of them was identified as a 31-year-old from Wellampitiya area and the other is a 32-year-old from Thihariya area.

According to the police spokesperson, one of the arrestees is the person who uploaded a video containing footage of Zahran Hashim and several others taking a pledge of allegiance, shortly after the Easter Sunday terror attacks in April, 2019.

