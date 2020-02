A total of four persons have been injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, following an accident adjacent to the Rajagiriya flyover this morning.

Police said a car plying from Battaramulla to Colombo had rammed on to another car travelling on the opposite direction at around 6am.

Police said the accident has caused heavy traffic in the area.

The Welikada Police is investigating the incident.

(Source: News Radio)